News from Boy Scout Troop 39

Troop 39, Boy Scouts of America — Chipley-Bonifay

Troop 39 Scouts concluded their summer activities with a late August overnight canoe-trip/river clean-up on the Chipola River south of Marianna. The six Scouts and four adults also explored several of the springs that feed the river as it winds through the middle of Jackson County. Approximately 30 pounds of litter were retrieved from the river water and banks for proper disposal.

Earlier in the summer six Scouts participated in summer resident camp at Spanish Trail Scout Reservation – Camp Euchee. During their week at camp they collectively earned over two dozen merit badges by demonstrating knowledge and skills proficiency in topics such as Archery, Swimming, Rifle Shooting, Sustainability, and Kayaking. Troop 39 was recognized as an “Honor Troop” at camp and also took both First and Second Place in Rifle Shooting for the entire camp for the week. During their week at camp they enjoyed a visit from Rev. John Grebeta, pastor of Blue Lake Baptist Church, which carters the troop.

For more information, contact the Scoutmaster: Ted Spangenberg, Jr. (850) 338-3301.