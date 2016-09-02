Jackson County Chamber luncheon to honor first responders

MARIANNA—Chipola College will host the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon, Thursday, Sept. 8, in the college Public Service Building.

The luncheon will include a recognition of heroes from the first-responder community, including law enforcement officers and firefighters.

The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m., with Jackson County Commissioner Eric Hill serving as keynote speaker. Special recognition will be given to agencies and individuals who responded to the bus accident.

The Chamber Lunch, a quarterly event, is sponsored by First Federal Bank and will be held in the Cultural Center (Old Field House) on the campus of Chipola College, located at 3056 College St. in Marianna. Members of the general public are invited to attend.

For information, contact Darwin Gilmore, Chipola Dean of Workforce and Economic Development, at 718-2270.