Chipola Theatre Showcase is Sept. 8

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Theatre Showcase, presented by Chipola Theatre majors, is Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m., in the Center for the Arts main theatre.

Charles Sirmon, Director of Theatre, who is beginning his 19th season, says, “It’s like Saturday Night Live on a Thursday night. The production contains adult content and may not be suitable for children.

Tickets—$10—may be purchased at the CFA Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

Auditions for the Fall production, “Southern Fried Funeral,” are Sept. 12-13 at 6 p.m. The show will run Oct. 27-30. The Spring musical is “Hello Dolly,” and the children’s Summer show is “The Magic Schoolbus.”

Theatre fans are invited to join the Applauding Chipola Theatre (ACT) Fund to get the best seats for all shows. ACT offers five levels of membership: Sponsor, Patron, Benefactor, Angel and Corporate Angel, with VIP seating at all levels. A portion ACT memberships are tax-deductible. Patrons may join online at www.chipola.edu/theatre, or in person at the Box Office.

For information, call the Center for the Arts Box Office at 850-718-2420, call Director Sirmon at 850-718-2420 or email sirmonc@chipola.edu.