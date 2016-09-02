Blue Angels Delta returns to the skies

by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jenn Lebron, Blue Angels Public Affairs

NAS PENSACOLA, Fla. – U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, is scheduled to perform with six jets at the Cleveland National Air Show, Sept. 3-5.

The squadron completed training in August to reintegrate Opposing Solo Cmdr. Frank Weisser into the flight demonstration.

Weisser previously served on the Blue Angels from 2008-2010 and performed duties as the Narrator, Key Influencer and VIP Pilot, Opposing Solo, and Lead Solo.

“The transition has been a bit easier than I expected,” said Weisser. “I haven’t flown an airshow in six years, but I am pleased as to how fast it’s come back. I am really excited to get back and ultimately the crowd will be the best judge.”

The August training schedule for the Blue Angels was rigorous and is a testament to the squadron’s tradition of teamwork and dedication to the demonstration.

“After a person has completed a successful Blue Angel tour, they’ve got two seasons under their belt, and roughly six to seven hundred hours of flying in Blue Angels demonstrations,” said Lead Solo Lt. Ryan Chamberlain. “We are just taking a rusty bicycle, cleaning off that rust and getting him back up to speed.”

“I am grateful that I can, in some small way, do my part to further the mission of the Blue Angels,” said Weisser. “I am sad, because this is Capt. Kuss’ team, this is his position I am flying. I am thankful that I can honor his memory and his legacy here.”

The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.

For more information, contact Blue Angels Public Affairs, at: (850) 452-3955 or bapao@navy.mil.