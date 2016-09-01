Wimberly obit

Zacqueline E. Wimberly went home to be with Jesus on August 31, 2016.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arry Boyd Sellers and mother, Viola Hamilton Sellers; sisters, Pauline Grant and Flossie Collins; brothers, John, Willie and A. B. Sellers.

She is survived by her son, Bill Wester (Mary); her daughter, Tamaria Joyner; sister, Betty Hewett Smith; three granddaughters, five great granddaughters and one great-great-grandson.

The family expresses special appreciation to Dr. Joe Gay and his staff, the staff of Marianna Health and Rehab Center, and Mrs. Barbara Bradford with Traveling Angels, who spent countless hours with her. “Zac”, as she was better known, worked as a bank teller, self-employed bookkeeper, Princess House representative, and seller of collectables. She was anonymously referred and admitted into Who’s Who of American Professional Women in 1987.

A celebration service will be held at Eastside Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, September 2, 2016. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m., one hour prior to funeral. Interment will be in Cypress Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The Florida Baptist Children’s Home through Eastside Baptist Church, 4785 Hwy. 90, Marianna, FL 32448 or The Gideons International, 3057 Fifth Street, Marianna, FL 32446.