Washington County School District public accountability reports

Florida’s School Public Accountability Reports have been generated for the 2014-15 school year to comply with federal legislation that requires annual report cards on the educational progress of schools, school districts, and the state. These reports are initially published prior to the beginning of the school year. The School Public Accountability Report contains several types of data (indicators) designed to inform parents and the general public about the progress of Florida’s public schools. This report meets public reporting requirements and provides certain additional information of interest on the status of Florida’s schools. To view every school and district’s accountability report, please log on to: http://doeweb-prd.doe.state.fl.us/eds/nclbspar/index.cfm.

To view the information, click on the 2014-15 school year. It will take you to step one, choose your school district and click continue. Step two is to select your school or superintendent office to view information. For further information, you may contact your school or the district.

