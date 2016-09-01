Washington County declares a Local State of Emergency

In light of the ongoing threat from Tropical Storm Hermine, Washington County’s Board of County Commissioners has declared a Local State of Emergency in effect immediately.

Washington County School activities have been canceled for this evening and schools will be closed Friday, September 2.

County Offices will be opened today and tomorrow.

Public Works response crews will be placed on standby this evening and tomorrow (they are typically closed on Fridays). Sand Bags will be placed at the Sunny Hills Fire Department for residents on the South East side of the County that may have bigger rain impacts from the storm.

The Washington County Health Department will be closed at Noon today.

Campers have been evacuated at Falling Waters State Park.

The Washington County EOC is now activated to a Level 2 (Partial Activation).

No shelters are open at this time.