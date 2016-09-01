Harris obit

Mrs. Nora Robinson Harris, age 86, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away August 30, 2016 at her home. She was born April 20, 1930 in Bonifay to the late Doc Columbus Robinson and Callie Viola Forehand Robinson.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her husband, Verner Cork Harris; two sisters, Viola Wilkerson and Jean Keith; three brothers, Bill Robinson, Albert Robinson, Alvie Robinson.

She is survived by two sons, Houston Harris and wife June of Bonifay, and Phillip Harris and wife Debbie of Bonifay; one daughter, Gloria Jean Peacock of Bonifay; 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday, September 2, 2016 at Harris Chapel with Rev. Preston Haddock and Rev. Tim Morrison officiating. Interment will follow in the Sellers Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. Family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday at Peel Funeral Home.