Chipola College Notice–September 1, 2016

Due to Tropical Storm Hermine, evening classes scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1, have been cancelled. The college also will be closed Friday, Sept. 2. The college will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observation of Labor Day. Normal college operations, classes, events and campus activities will resume Tuesday, Sept. 6. Tune in to local radio, television and social media for updates.