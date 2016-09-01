CareerSource Chipola seeking nominations

CareerSource Chipola is seeking nominations for membership to their board of directors. The board currently has two openings for either representatives from local labor organizations or representatives from community-based organizations. The community based organization representative must be from an organization that has demonstrated experience in addressing the employment, training or education needs of individuals with barriers to employment, including organizations that serve veterans or support competitive integrated employment for individuals with disabilities or organizations that demonstrate experience in addressing the employment, training or education needs of eligible youth, including representatives of organizations that serve out-of-school youth.

CSC is responsible for oversight of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, Welfare Transition, and other programs designed to help individuals either become employed or increase their skill level so they can obtain a better job. The CSC board of directors establishes policy and determines the direction and focus of the board.

Organizations wishing to nominate an individual, or others interested in becoming a member of the CSC Board may contact Lisa Wells at 850-633-2731 for more information.

CSC is a non-profit organization and members are not paid for their service to the community. By law a majority of the board must come from the private sector.