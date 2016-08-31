Fuller obit

Sidney Anderson Fuller, age 98 of Bonifay, FL passed from this life peacefully at her home on Tuesday, August 30, 2016. She was born on September 17, 1917 in Clark County, AL to the late Benjamin and Bertie (Payne) Anderson.

Sidney has been a resident of Bonifay since 1981 coming from Chipley and she was a member of the Esto Church of Christ Church.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Omar Fuller, one daughter, Alice Fuller, two brothers and four sisters. Survivors include, two sons, Ben Fuller of Andalusia, AL, Barry Fuller and wife Fran of Bonifay, FL, thirteen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, September 1, 2016 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 2, 2016 at 10:30 A.M. at Brown Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Bonifay City Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

