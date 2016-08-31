Chipley Ducks Unlimited recognized as top sponsor

The Chipley Ducks Unlimited Chapter was recently recognized as the Top Sponsor chapter for the State of Florida at the annual DU State Convention for year 2015. Of over 65 chapters in Florida, Chipley received this award by exceeding all other chapters based on percentage increase in the Bronze Sponsor Program. The Bronze Sponsor Program is valued at $250 and along with matching funds from large corporate donors and other federal programs, will preserve one acre of wetlands in the North America prairie pot hole region. This region serves as the breeding ground for waterfowl that winter in the south.

Ducks Unlimited is the world’s largest non-profit organization dedicated to conserving North America’s waterfowl habitats. Since its founding in 1937, DU has conserved more than 13.6 million acres of prime wildlife habitat in North America.

The Chipley Ducks Unlimited Chapter is planning their Annual Banquet and Auction on Thursday, October 6, 2016, at the Washington County Agriculture Center, located at 1424 Jackson Ave., Chipley, Florida. Doors open at 5:30pm, dinner at 6:30pm, and the auction at 7:00pm. Dinner only tickets are $20, single membership & dinner $55, couples membership & dinner $65. Corporate Sponsorships start at $335 and include a membership and 4 dinner tickets. There will be raffles, silent auctions and live auctions.

If you are interested in tickets or becoming a sponsor or becoming a committee member, please contact Chipley DU at 850-638-7733 or 850-326-3685.

Ducks Unlimited is a non-profit organization. If you would like to learn more about Ducks Unlimited, contact DU online at http://fl.ducks.org/.