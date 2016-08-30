Yongue obit

Arvie S. Yongue, age 94 of Chipley, FL, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 28, 2016 surrounded by her loving family at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital. She was born on April 27, 1922 to the late George Washington Sapp and Minnie (Creamer) Sapp in Chipley, FL.

At age 13 Arvie became a Christian and joined Macedonia Baptist Church which was close to her home. Arvie and her late husband Hubert moved their membership to First Baptist in 1982. The move has been a great spiritual blessing. She was a stay-at-home mom until 1956 when she was employed by the Washington County Health Department. She began in clerical and secretarial positions and was promoted to Administrative Staff Assistant where she worked until retirement on May 28, 1987.

Arvie is preceded in death by her loving husband, Hubert Yongue and six brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include, two sons, Jerry Yongue and wife Linda of Chipley, FL, Wayne Yongue and wife Faye of Chipley, FL, one daughter, Carol Phillips and husband Bill of Chipley, FL, seven grandchildren, Bryan Yongue, Blake Yongue, Sonya Yongue, Randy Yongue, Kim (Yongue) McCormick and husband Scott, Brice Phillips and wife Brenda, Leanne Bruner and husband Larry, nine great grandchildren, Justin Martin and wife Raquel, Brandon Yongue, Joshua Yongue, Jordan Yongue, Bailey Yongue, Cameron McCormick, Isaac Phillips, Landon Bruner and Lucas Bruner, three great grandchildren, Rylan Martin, Aniston Martin, Waylon Martin, special friends and caregivers, Ruby and Teresa Sheffield.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at First Baptist Church of Chipley with visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. and funeral starting at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Mike Orr officiating. Interment will follow at the Macedonia Baptist Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

