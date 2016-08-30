Robling obit

Shirley Ann Robling, age 78, of Chipley, Florida, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2016 at Washington County Rehab And Nursing Center.

She was born June 10, 1931 in Owensboro, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Charles Birk and Addie Mae Freels.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Marie Shelton Holden, Ruth Tucker, and Arnie Mae Sadler, and two brothers; John Thomas Freels and Charles Lee Freels all of Owensboro, Kentucky.

She was of the Baptist faith and a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida, where she has lived for 37 years.

She is survived by three children Cynthia Ann Johns, Timothy Elwood Robling, and Dale Lee Robling; two grand-daughters; Megan Johns and Kabree Robling; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held 10:00 A.M., August 31, 2016 at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Orr officiating. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.