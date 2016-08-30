Knights of Columbus to hold fish fry

The Knights of Columbus Council 10513, a Catholic charitable, fraternal and social organization of Catholic men of St. Joseph church in Chipley, St. Theresa church in Sunny Hills and Blessed Trinity church in Bonifay announce the following:

Fish Fry September 2nd is the next Fish Fry and then the first Friday of each month thereafter at Blessed Trinity Parish Hall 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. The cost to dine in, all you can eat is: Adult $10.00 and Child $5.00 and Carry-out: Adult $7.00 and Child $3.00.

Blessed Trinity Parish Hall is located at North Avenue (CR 177A) one mile west off Highway 79 in Bonifay. EVERYONE is welcome.