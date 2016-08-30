Chipley Police Chief Kevin Crews has been elected as the new sheriff for Washington County.

“I just want to thank the voters of Washington County for trusting me to be their next sheriff,” said Kevin Crews following the release of election results Tuesday night. “I’m very excited about being sheriff for all the residents of Washington County.”

With 15 out of 16 precincts reporting in, a few of the local results included the following.

In the Universal Primary Contest for Sheriff, results were:

Mark Collins (REP) — 25.58%, 1,708 votes

Kevin Crews (REP) — 49.84%, 3,328 votes

Chris R. Ellis (REP) — 24.59%, 1,642 votes

In the Universal Primary Contest for County Commissioner District 1, results were:

Alan T Bush (REP) — 64.58%, 4,132 votes

Donnie Ray Strickland (REP) — 35.42%, 2,266 votes

In the Nonpartisan School Board Race for District 2, results were:

Lou Cleveland — 47.21%, 3,016 votes

Jerry Wesley Harrell — 22.51%, 1,438 votes

Travis Mask — 30.29%, 1,935 votes

In the Nonpartisan School Board Race for District 3, results were:

Milton L. Brown — 70.80%, 4,602 votes

Randy Truette — 29.20%, 1,898 votes

Click here to view all unofficial results from the Washington County Primary Election 2016.