Chipley Police Chief Kevin Crews has been elected as the new sheriff for Washington County.
“I just want to thank the voters of Washington County for trusting me to be their next sheriff,” said Kevin Crews following the release of election results Tuesday night. “I’m very excited about being sheriff for all the residents of Washington County.”
With 15 out of 16 precincts reporting in, a few of the local results included the following.
In the Universal Primary Contest for Sheriff, results were:
- Mark Collins (REP) — 25.58%, 1,708 votes
- Kevin Crews (REP) — 49.84%, 3,328 votes
- Chris R. Ellis (REP) — 24.59%, 1,642 votes
In the Universal Primary Contest for County Commissioner District 1, results were:
- Alan T Bush (REP) — 64.58%, 4,132 votes
- Donnie Ray Strickland (REP) — 35.42%, 2,266 votes
In the Nonpartisan School Board Race for District 2, results were:
- Lou Cleveland — 47.21%, 3,016 votes
- Jerry Wesley Harrell — 22.51%, 1,438 votes
- Travis Mask — 30.29%, 1,935 votes
In the Nonpartisan School Board Race for District 3, results were:
- Milton L. Brown — 70.80%, 4,602 votes
- Randy Truette — 29.20%, 1,898 votes
Click here to view all unofficial results from the Washington County Primary Election 2016.