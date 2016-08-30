Construction activities suspended for Labor Day weekend

To promote safety and reduce congestion over the Labor Day weekend, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is suspending normal road construction activities on all major roads in Northwest Florida. There will be no lane closures on the state road system from 12 p.m. (noon) Thursday, Sept. 1 through 12:01 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6. All major roads will be open to normal traffic.

If an emergency situation occurs during the upcoming holiday weekend requires a lane closure, repairs will continue until that lane is reopened to the traveling public and all safety issues related to the traveling public have been addressed.

FDOT is encouraging drivers to allow extra travel time and to use extra caution in existing work zones along state highways. Drivers are urged to make sure they buckle up, along with their passengers. FDOT and other safety agencies also ask drivers to obey speed limits, get adequate rest before traveling, avoid distractions and never drink and drive.

Drivers also are urged to be prepared for unscheduled highway closures due to accidents, disabled vehicles or other events. Motorists should be alert to changing weather conditions while traveling.

Travelers can access Florida’s 511 service from cell phones, landlines, and online at www.FL511.com to receive updates on travel in the area.