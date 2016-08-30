BCF professor conducts assessment webinar

Last year, the Teacher Education Division at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville received full state approval for the Elementary Education program, achieving a major academic milestone. The division continues to sparkle as the BCF Teacher Education Division Chair Susan Wegmann will be leading a webinar entitled, “Designing and Implementing an Assessment System with The Baptist College of Florida,” on Tuesday, September 13.

The webinar will highlight the journey of BCF from developing Student Learning Outcomes (SLOs) and Rubrics for each program and course, to implementation and evaluation using LiveText and Assessment Insight System (AIS) tools. The webinar will last around an hour as Wegmann discusses multiple stages of development and implementation with an expected 100 online participants from around the United States. Most of the online audience are Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) Liaisons tasked with being the “go-between” with regards to SACSCOC and the school.

“The webinar was presented Live [in person by Dr. Wegmann] at the National LiveText Assessment Conference in Chicago, IL this past summer, where LiveText users gathered to learn more about assessment,” stated Wegmann. “We represented The Baptist College of Florida and found a wonderful connection among universities who are similar in educational focus, no matter the size. We are dealing with similar pressures from external sources (accreditation agencies, local and state certification boards, etc.) so it is wonderful to share our successes and struggles in an open forum. Opportunities like this highlight the fact that The Baptist College of Florida is invited to participate in much larger forums and that we are performing as well as, or even better than our peers across the nation.” Following the success of the summer conference, Wegmann was invited to present the webinar again.

In addition to presenting webinars, teaching, and serving as the Chair of the Teacher Education Division, Wegmann serves as the Accreditation and Licensure Liaison at The Baptist College of Florida. In that role, she has been hard at work getting ready to submit the 10-year “Compliance Certification” report for reaffirmation of accreditation by SACSCOC for BCF in September 2017. “We are doing a great job with accreditation because the faculty and staff at BCF work hard and do their jobs ‘as unto the Lord,’” stated Wegmann. “I ask for information from numerous people across campus on a weekly basis, and they are always responsive and ready to help. In fact, when I conduct presentations on this topic, I always have to add the disclaimer that I know things aren’t as good everywhere else, as they are here! We get along so well as a faculty and staff, and I know that our common faith and trust in Christ is the underlying reason!”

The education excellence represented by Wegmann and the entire Teacher Education Division continues to champion the college that is “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word.®” To learn more about the upcoming webinar visit www.livetext.com or to receive information about the education degrees offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.