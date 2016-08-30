2016 Gulf recreational red snapper state weekend season reopens Sept. 2

The 2016 recreational red snapper season in Gulf of Mexico state waters (shore to 9 nautical miles) will reopen Sept. 2 and remain open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in September and October, and on Labor Day.

The reopening of red snapper state season for Labor Day weekend and weekends in September and October will give anglers additional fishing opportunities in the fall. The daily bag limit is two fish per person within the 10-snapper aggregate bag limit. The minimum size limit is 16 inches total length.

The private recreational angler red snapper season in Gulf federal waters was June 1-9 and was extended two days due to Tropical Storm Colin, closing June 12. The federally-permitted charter boat and head boat season for federal waters ran June 1 to July 16 (closing July 17). The federal red snapper season will remain closed during the September-October state season.

Learn more about red snapper at MyFWC.com/Fishing by clicking on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Recreational Regulations” and “Snappers” (under “Reef Fish”).