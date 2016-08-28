Felony suspect captured

On August 27 at approximately 7:51 a.m. a trooper was advised by a citizen of a possible occupied stolen vehicle at the Loves Truck Stop on US 231 just south of Cottondale in Jackson County.

The trooper made contact with the suspected stolen vehicle and the driver. In the course of the stolen vehicle investigation the suspect fled on foot into a wooded area.

Troopers and other law enforcement, including air units from FHP and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, set up a perimeter and began to search for the suspect. K-9 officers began to track the suspect through swamps eastbound along State Road 8 (I-10).

The suspect continued to elude officers for the next eight hours. The vehicle was confirmed stolen out of the state of Virginia. At approximately 4:01 p.m. the suspect was finally captured approximately seven miles from the start of the incident.

The suspect was identified as Kevin Ranew (43 years of age) from Bascom, FL. He was charged with: Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest without Violence, Felony Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Possession of Controlled Substance, Felony Violation of Probation, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Equipment.

The Florida Highway Patrol would like to thank the responding agencies that assisted in the capture: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, Department of Correction K-9 teams from Jackson CI, Holmes CI.