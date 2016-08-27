Law enforcement to crackdown on drunk and unsafe driving

25th Annual Hands Across the Border Campaign Promotes Safe Labor Day Driving

Campbellton, Fla.- Drunk driving is one of America’s deadliest crimes. This week – leading up to the Labor Day weekend – law enforcement agencies in Florida and Alabama are once again joining forces for “Hands Across the Border,” an annual traffic safety campaign. Law enforcement officers will crack down on unsafe driving through saturation patrols and checkpoints throughout the week.

On Monday, August 29, 2016, officers from the two states will meet and pledge to work together this holiday weekend to ensure drivers are maintaining safe speeds, not drinking and driving and always using their safety belts.

The Hands Across the Border event will take place at:

10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, August 30, 2016

US231 Florida Welcome Center

Campbellton, FL

Law enforcement officers from both states will meet at the Alabama Welcome Center at 9:15am and caravan to the Florida Welcome Center as a sign of mutual support in their efforts to reducing DUI crashes and fatalities during the Labor Day week in both States.