Firefighter courses set at Chipola College

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer Firefighting I and Firefighting II day classes beginning in August. Orientation is set for Thursday, Aug. 29, at 5 p.m.

Firefighter I runs September 6 through Oct. 20, and meets Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Firefighter II will run Oct. 24 through Nov. 18.

Pre-requisite for both courses is First Responder (EMT or higher certification). A daytime First Responder class will meet Aug. 29 through September 2, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $130.

Cost is approximately $1,600 each for Firefighter I or Firefighter II classes. Firefighter I price includes: 225 hour class, book, Drug and Background Test and (5) T-shirts. Firefighter II price includes: 225 hour class, Forestry S-130/180/L-190, use of SCBA and bunker gear. Some financial aid is available for both classes. Ten $200 scholarships are available to the first 10 qualified applicants.

For information, contact Brian Eddins at (850) 718-2483, (850) 596-4157 e-mail eddinsb@chipola.edu or visit www.chipola.edu.