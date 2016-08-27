The Chipola Artist Series opens Sept. 22 with Two on Tap. The show brings audiences back in time to an era when Fred and Ginger and Mickey and Judy filled the silver screen with undeniable chemistry, effortless harmony, and precision tap dancing. Gorgeous vocals, exciting choreography, and unique musical arrangements all take center stage in a show that has entertained tens of thousands worldwide. Learn more at www.two-on-tap.com.

Described as “a young Gladys Knight,” Melinda Doolittle is a soul–stirring songstress who will perform on Oct. 8. Doolittle became a household on American Idol in 2007 when she came in third in the voting.

The internationally-acclaimed Cashore Marionettes will present a show for all ages, Feb. 16. Through virtuoso manipulation, music and theatrical illusion, the vignettes presented in Simple Gifts provide an entertaining vision of what it is to be human.

The season rounds out Mar. 28 with Jump, Jive and Wail featuring The Jive Aces. The first ever band to reach the semifinals of Britain’s Got Talent, also performed for Her Majesty The Queen. The Aces are renowned for their high energy Jump Jive music and spectacular stage show.

Season tickets for all four events are on sale for $60. Single event tickets range from $20-$25 for adults, $10 for under 18, and $5 for Chipola students and employees. Individual tickets for Two on Tap are on sale now for $20, and $10 for under 18.

Box Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. Online tickets may be printed at home, or with an order confirmation, will-call tickets will be available at the box office the night of the show.

For more information, call 718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.