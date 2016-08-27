Chipley football

by Cheerleader/Reporter Faith Padgett

Friday night, our Chipley Tigers, lead by head coach Blake Wilson, faced the Marianna Bulldogs. The game ended with the Tigers at 18 and Bulldogs with 39.

Although the score did not come out as we had hoped, we did observe some outstanding plays. Adrian “Mook” Sims started out first quarter with an 11 yard TD run, then had another 11 yd run in the second quarter. Towards the end of the first half, Sims had a 51 yd TD run. With three touchdowns and only one successful two-point conversion, the scoring for Chipley ended. A great game played by our boys, but this week we have seen aspects of the game we need to continue to work on.

This coming Friday, the 2nd, out Tigers will face the Graceville Tigers on their turf at 7. Everyone come out and support the boys!