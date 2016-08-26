Tolbert obit

Mr. James Tolbert, Sr., 94 of Chipley, FL, a native of DeFuniak Springs, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 24, 2016 in the Washington Nursing and Rehab. Center of Chipley, FL.

He was of the Baptist faith and was a faithful member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church of DeFuniak Springs, FL.

Home Going Services will be held 2 P.M. CST, Saturday, August 27, 2016 from the sanctuary of the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church of DeFuniak Springs, FL with Elder Walter F. Ales, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery of DeFuniak Springs, FL with Military Honors performed by the Ft. Rucker Honor Guard.

He leaves to cherish his memories two sons: Robert Tolbert, Jr. ( Joyce) of Ponce de Leon, FL, and Ronald Tolbert, Sr. (Sherry) of Chipley, FL; 13 grandchildren; a host of great-grands, other relatives and friends.

Mr. Tolbert will lie in repose at the church on Saturday from 1 P.M. until time for services at 2 P.M. with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, directing.