Mathis obit

Mrs. Oretha Mathis, 81, of Dothan, AL, departed this life on August 20, 2016 at her home.

On Wednesday, January 23, 1935, Oretha was born into the union of Lela and Vera Jenkins.

She was raised in a loving Christian home, and accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age, where she joined First Missionary Baptist Church.

Oretha was married to David Mathis on Saturday, August 10, 1963, with whom she shared a loving marriage until his health departed them on Wednesday, October 25, 1995.

Mrs. Mathis was a lifelong resident of Dothan. She worked for the Washington County School System in Chipley, Florida, Roulhac Middle School, for over thirty years and retired. She enjoyed her calling as a teacher/educator. She retired from the State of Florida in 1988 and she still had students that she taught to call and stop in to visit. In prior years she was a Charter member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the Les Vingt Socialete Club, Inc. in Dothan, AL.

Mrs. Mathis was preceded in death by her parents: Lela and Vera Jenkins; her husband, David Mathis; brothers: Elliott, Leslie and Rufus Jenkins; sisters: Augusta McKissic and Edith Lawson (Raymond).

She leaves fond memories to be cherished by her loving brother, Edward Jenkins (Suzanne) of Detroit, Michigan; loving nieces: Wanda Christiani of Palm Coast, Florida, Felicia Nolan of Detroit, Michigan, Charlotte Jenkins of Detroit, Michigan and Cheryl Jenkins of Detroit, Michigan; loving nephews: Rufus Page Jenkins (Blanche) of Dothan, Alabama, Steve Jenkins of California; great nieces and nephews: Valerie Duncan, Kevin Duncan, Leslie Christiani and Alexia Nolen; loving and devoted cousins: Gloria Page Dunbar of Dothan, Alabama; a special family friend, Willie Johnson; a host of other loving relatives, neighbors and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, August 26, 2016, 4-6 PM, at the Georgette L. Scott’s Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL.

A celebration of life will commence at 11AM, Saturday, August 27, 2016, First Missionary Baptist Church, 370 Chickasaw Street, Dothan, AL. She will be laid to rest in the North Highland Cemetery in Dothan. The family will receive friends immediately following the interment at the Georgette L. Scott’s Fellowship Hall, 814 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL.

All services has been entrusted to the caring staff of Scott’s Chapel Hill Mortuary of Dothan.