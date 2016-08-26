Jeffery obit

David Alan Jeffery, age 54 of Bonifay, passed from this life on August 24, 2016 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

David was born on March 30, 1962 in Hinsdale, Illinois to Richard and Bernadette (Baierl) Jeffery. He had lived in the Panhandle of Florida since 1978, coming from Wisconsin. He was a hard working man, who loved to hunt and fish, and was known as a friend to everyone he came in contact with. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching Nascar and Football, but he especially loved to watch Alabama Football, as well as the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. He was of the Catholic faith.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Peggy (Ladd) Jeffery of Bonifay, Florida; parents: Richard and Bernadette Jeffery of Panama City, Florida; son: Shane Daniel Kent of Bonifay, Florida; daughter: Kimberly Bailey and husband Jeremy of Bonifay, Florida; brother: Dean Jeffery and wife Carol of Pickett, Wisconsin; sister: Diane Bayorgeon and husband Dennis of Madison, Wisconsin; five grandchildren: Cameron Williams, Alyssa Bailey, Savannah Davis, Mackenzie Davis, Mallory Davis; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 10A.M. Saturday, August 27, 2016 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Tim Long officiating. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 P.M. Friday, August 26, 2016 at Obert Funeral Home. The Rosary service will begin at 7:30 with Father Rick Dawson officiating.