Friends of the Washington County Library welcome all friends to their monthly meeting on Thursday, September 1, 12-1 p.m. at the John Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church of Chipley.

The speaker this month will be Martha Costin Spiva who is from one of the early pioneer families in Port St. Joe. She has recently published the memoirs of her late husband, Earnest Spiva, Jr., a well-respected school administrator in Bay County.

“Growing Up on Grace” has a subtle sense of humor and a cast of colorful characters giving life to memories of an earlier growing-up time in Bay County. The reader gains insight into the history and development of the region, while being gracefully entertained.

Martha is currently membership chairman for the Bay County Friends of the Library so this organization is important to her, as well. She is currently a motivational speaker and will discuss her book as well as encouraging you to write your own story. Her goal is to: Teach, Inspire, Motivate, and Entertain.

Make sure you order your lunch by noon on Monday, August 29; call Joyce Odom at 638-1736. The price is $7.50 and lunch selections include:

Chicken Salad on Croissant – All white meat chicken, combined with onion, celery, mayonnaise, and lemon juice served with an airy croissant

Three Scoop Plate – Scoops of chicken salad, pimento cheese, prepared with bacon and egg salad, served with crackers

Cobb Salad – Crisp lettuce, diced chicken breast, red onion, tomato, boiled egg, bacon, and croutons, served with ranch dressing

Club Wrap – Diced bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and thinly sliced turkey, wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla

Drink Options: Coke, Diet Coke, and water