Date set for Chipley’s Scarecrow Express

Chipley Garden Club and Washington County Historical Society have announced that a date has been set for Chipley’s Scarecrow Express: 5th Annual Scarecrow Building Contest and History Festival – Saturday, October 15th. The festival will be held on the lawn at the Washington County Historical Society in downtown Chipley from 10AM until 5PM.

Beginning in September the Garden Club’s collection of scarecrows will begin appearing around town and by October 15th the stage will be set for the annual family-friendly festival. The festival’s main event is the scarecrow building contest showcasing life-size scarecrows constructed by locals. This year even more categories have been added to the line-up with winners receiving cash prizes and/or ribbons or certificates.

In addition to the scarecrow contest, Washington County Historical Society’s History Museum which houses a wonderful collection of Washington County’s historical items and the AMTRAX Train Museum which houses train memorabilia and the Creek Indian displays will be open all day. New this year will be the Washington County Market featuring local crafters and vendors offering a variety of items. Visitors will also enjoy live entertainment, refreshments, photo ops, and free crafts for kids. The Farmers Market will also be open.

The public is encouraged to “get on the train” and participate by creating scarecrows to enter in the contest and by visiting our local museums.

If you are a vendor or crafts person and would like to participate in the festival, please contact Museum Director Dorothy Odom at 638-0358.

Scarecrow contest information is available by contacting Chipley Garden Club Secretary Gweneth Collins at 850-260-4049.