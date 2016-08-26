Chipola Showcase

MARIANNA—Charles Sirmon, Chipola College Director of Theatre, announces his 19th season of outstanding student performances.

The Chipola Theatre Showcase, presented by Chipola Theatre majors, is Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. Like Saturday Night Live on a Thursday night, the production contains adult content. Tickets—$10—may be purchased at the CFA Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

Auditions for the Fall production, “Southern Fried Funeral,” are Sept. 12-13 at 6 p.m. The show will run Oct. 27-30. Dewey Frye is dead and the rest of his family is left to pick up the pieces—if they don’t kill each other first. Matriarch Dorothy has to contend with sudden widowhood, the church, Dewey’s snake-in-the-grass brother making a grab for her house, and two grown daughters reliving childhood rivalry. Funerals bring out the worst, the best, and the funniest in families. Tickets—$8 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under—go on sale Oct. 5.

Auditions for the Spring musical “Hello Dolly” are Nov. 7-8, at 6 p.m. The show runs Feb. 22-26. Chipola’s adaptation of the 1964 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical tells the story of Dolly Levi, a New York City matchmaker who merrily arranges things like furniture and daffodils and lives. A widow, she has found herself in love with a “half-a-millionaire” merchant named Horance Vandergelder. She weaves a web of romantic complications involving him, his two clerks, a pretty milliner and her assistant. Eventually, all is sorted out, and everyone ends up with the right person. Tickets go on sale Feb. 8.

The Children’s Theatre production of “The Magic Schoolbus” is May 11. The show tells the story of an eccentric school teacher who takes her class on wondrous, educational field trips with the help of a magical school bus. Tickets go on sale April 26.

Director Charles Sirmon invites all theatre fans to join the Applauding Chipola Theatre (ACT) Fund to get the best seats for all shows. ACT offers five levels of membership: Sponsor, Patron, Benefactor, Angel and Corporate Angel, with VIP seating at all levels. A portion ACT memberships are tax-deductible. Proceeds directly support the Chipola Theatre department as it seeks to grow, challenge, dazzle, and of course, entertain. Patrons may join online at www.chipola.edu/theatre, or in person at the Box Office.

For information, call the Center for the Arts Box Office at 850-718-2420, call Director Sirmon at 850-718-2420 or email sirmonc@chipola.edu.