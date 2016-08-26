Chipola Appreciation Club membership drive

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Appreciation Club kicked off its annual membership drive with a recent meeting at The Oaks.

Chipola Athletic Director Jeff Johnson reported that the club is working toward reaching the goal of 200 members.

Last year, the group also celebrated the addition of 23 corporate sponsors including: Platinum Legacy Sponsors—Chipola Engineering, McCoy’s Outdoors, Hopkins Motors and Trinity Baptist Church, and Gold Legacy Sponsors—A&J Pest Service, Badcock Furniture of Graceville, Road-Mart, Barnes & Noble, Badcock Furniture of Marianna, Capital Truck, Christian Center Church, El Rio, Edward Jones/David Carrel, David Melvin Engineering, Donofro Architects, Walmart, Mercedes Benz of Dothan, Florida Public Utilities, First Federal Bank of Florida, Anderson Columbia, Chipola Ford, Jackson Hospital and Wayne Edenfield.

The Appreciation Club is a tax-deductible organization governed by local supporters. The group helps the college and its students by promoting athletics and underwriting scholarships and functions not supported from public funds.

The standard $250 club membership provides access to Appreciation Club general seating and Hospitality Room for four guests at all Chipola home men’s and women’s basketball games and admission to all Chipola baseball and softball games. Corporate Sponsorships also are available. A portion of membership dues are tax-deductible.

Both Chipola basketball teams open the season in November. Baseball and softball play a pre-conference Fall schedule beginning in September.

For information about the Appreciation Club, call 850-718-2398, or visit www.chipolaathletics.com. Credit card payment is available.