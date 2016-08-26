BCF to hold 4th Annual Olympics

While others around the world have thoroughly enjoyed watching the Olympics on television, students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville have been gearing up to participate in the 4th Annual BCF Olympics. This year’s Olympic Games will be held on Tuesday, August 30, at 5:00 p.m.

The annual BCF athletic event will feature a variety of thrilling competitions that will challenge student’s endurance and skills. Teams are made up of combined members from one guys dorm and one ladies dorm, as well as a team consisting of off-campus and married students. Each team will participate in seven events to include a plank race, Tug-of-War, a sack race, a water-bucket relay, the hula-hoop pass, an egg toss, and the final event known as the “BCF Triathlon.” The triathlon consists of three timed events beginning with the seven-person conference bike challenge along a marked course, followed by a “human-powered” boat race around a buoy in Lake Albert, and concludes with a daring game of leap frog.

The competing teams will be awarded points in each event based on their performance ranking. All of the earned points will be totaled in order to determine the overall winner. The Olympics will be followed by an award ceremony in the BCF Wellness Center where the Fourth Annual BCF Olympics champions will be crowned.

“The purpose of the BCF Olympics is to promote fellowship and team work among classmates,” stated BCF Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) Director and Olympics Coordinator Jonah Powers.

“The Olympics are strategically scheduled at the beginning of the semester to lay the groundwork for comradery within the dorms and off campus groups. Each team must work together to prepare for the events and cooperate during the games in their attempt to win the first place trophy. The BCF Olympics are always so much fun and I am looking forward to this year’s events with great anticipation.”

For more information on special campus events, student life, or degree programs at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.