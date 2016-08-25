Tipper obit

Leonard Earl Tipper, 72 of Cottondale, passed from this life on August 22, 2016 at his residence.

Leonard was born on December 25, 1943 in Defuniak Springs, Florida, to William Earl Tipper and Carlie Vee Michaux. He was a lifelong resident of the panhandle and had farmed the duration of his life. He served in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Carlie Tipper; two daughters: Dawn Tipper, Laura Lynn Tipper; nephew: James Earl Tipper.

He is survived by his sister: Angie Dixon of Anococo, Louisiana; niece: Michelle Morris of Anococo, Louisiana; special friends: Roger and Kathy Jackson of Cottondale, Florida, Ronnie Odom of Cottondale, Florida, Linda Shiver of Dothan, Alabama; several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2p.m. Friday, August 26, 2016 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida, with Rev. Danny Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in Rock Hill Church Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2016 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida.