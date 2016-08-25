Mansell obit

Donald “Donnie” S. Mansell Jr., 52 of Southport, Florida, passed from this life on August 24, 2016 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Donnie was born on August 2, 1964 in Jacksonville, Florida, to Donald S. Mansell Sr. and Pat Dampson. He had lived in the Florida Panhandle since 1990, coming from Tampa, Florida. He loved work as a Tile Setter, but especially loved fishing on his time off.

He is survived by his parents: Gene and Pat Brooks of Chipley, Florida; brother: Randy Duane Mansell of Chipley, Florida; step brothers: Ralph Brooks of Jacksonville, Florida, Robert Brooks of Ohio; step sisters: Rozzie Strickland of Georgia, Donna Brooks of Jacksonville, Florida.

Memorial services will be held in his honor 6P.M. Saturday, August 27, 2016 at the Church of God of Prophecy with Bro. Ernie Dupree officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.