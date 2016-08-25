Joyner obit

Daryl Lynn Joyner, age 50 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Monday, August 22, 2016. He was born on April 2, 1966 to Clifford Joyner and Corene (Hicks) Joyner in Chipley, FL.

Daryl is a lifelong resident of Chipley and was a member of the New Vision Methodist Church of Greenhead, FL.

He is preceded in death by his father, Clifford Joyner, one son, Jacob Austin Joyner. Survivors include his mother, Corene Joyner of Chipley, FL, one son, Justin Joyner of Bonifay, FL, two daughters, Jade Joyner of Chipley, FL, McKenzie Joyner of Chipley, FL, two brothers, Donnie Joyner of Chipley, FL and Drexel Joyner and wife Cheryl and their children Madison and Zack of Panama City Beach, FL, Daryl’s girlfriend, Kayla Walsingham.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 26, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. at Grace and Glory Church with Reverend Ronnie Gene Hagan and Reverend Stephanie Cox officiating. Family will receive friends one hour before service time for visitation. Interment will follow at Ferguson Cemetery with brown Funeral Home directing.

