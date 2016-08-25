Galbreath obit

Sweet infant baby Chloe Diane Galbreath went home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2016 in the arms of her loving family.

Chloe was born on August 18, 2016 in Panama City, Florida to Justin and Carly (Hartzog) Galbreath.

She is survived by her loving parents, Justin and Carly Galbreath of Chipley, Florida; two sisters: Ava Galbreath and Brooklyn Galbreath of Chipley, Florida; maternal grandparents: Glenna and Scott Padgett of Chipley, Florida, John and Kathy Hartzog of Chipley, Florida; paternal grandparents: Jimmy and Kim Galbreath of, Chipley, Florida; maternal great grandmother: Bertha Padgett of Vernon, Florida; paternal great grandparents: Tom Galbreath and Deloris Kirkland of Chipley, Florida, Linda Galbreath of Panama City, Florida, N.B. and Louise Pettis of Chipley, Florida; several aunts, uncles, and extended family.

Funeral services will be held 10A.M. Friday, August 26, 2016 at Vernon Evangelistic Church in Vernon, Florida with Rev. Keith Mashburn officiating. Interment will follow in the Vernon Evangelistic Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.