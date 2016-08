First Baptist Chipley will host a free family movie night on Saturday, August 27, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Shiver’s Park in Chipley.

Bring a blanket or chair, and enjoy the movie on a 21′ screen.

There will also be a photo booth for families to get a picture made and download for free later in the week.

Children under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.