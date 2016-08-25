Recently a few hunters from the Panhandle went to the Buckmasters Expo in Montgomery to promote their new idea to the hunting masses.

Cull-Harvester will be hosting a Cull Contest for the upcoming Whitetail Deer season. It’s a fun new twist on hunting that allows the hunting community to share their Harvested Cull Deer on the Internet. These Character Deer that are Harvested have a chance at winning some really great prizes. It will be open to all Deer Hunters/Cull-Harvester’s regardless of the location of where the deer was legally Harvested this upcoming season.