Church celebrates pastor’s anniversary

Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Pastor/Reverend Dr. H.G. McCollough’s 37th anniversary on August 27-28.

Rev. Malcolm Nelson and congregation of Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church will conduct the service on Saturday, August 27, at 6 p.m.

Sunday School will be held Sunday at 9:30 a.m. with Sister Angeline M. Smith, superintendent. Junior Bishop Willie Potter and congregation of William’s Temple will be in charge of the 11 a.m. service. Elder/Dr. Theodore Powell and congregation of The Church of God by Faith Vernon will be in charge of the 3 p.m. service.

Everyone is invited to worship and be blessed in these services. The church is located at 1233 Old Bonifay Road, Chipley.