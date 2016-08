Chipley’s Lady Tigers hosted Baker in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23. The Chipley JV and varsity teams both lost matches to their guests.

Scores for JV were: Baker 25, Chipley 16; Baker 25, Chipley 23.

Scores for varsity were: Baker 25, Chipley 19; Baker 25, Chipley 19; Baker 25, Chipley 17.