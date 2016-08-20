Hunter safety courses offered in August, September

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety courses in six counties in August and September.
Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them. Traditional course students must complete the entire course in person.
All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.
Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.
The locations and times are:
Online Completion Courses
Santa Rosa County
Aug. 22 (6 to 10 p.m.) & Aug. 27 (7 to 10 a.m.)
Avalon Middle School,
5445 King Arthurs Way in Milton
Aug. 24 (6 to 10 p.m.) & Aug. 27 (7 to 10 a.m.)
Jay Community Center,
5259 Booker Lane in Jay
Escambia County
Aug. 23 (6 to 10 p.m.) & Aug. 27 (7 to 10 a.m.)
Molino Community Center,
6450 Highway 95A N. in Molino
Gadsden County
Sept. 3 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Talon Range,
550 Commerce Blvd. in Midway
Jackson County
Sept. 10 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Lily Pad Ranch and Hunt Club,
2224 Kent Cemetery Road in Alford
Liberty County
Aug. 27 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.) OR
Sept. 10 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Woodmen of the World Camp,
22459 NE Woodman of the World Road in Hosford
Traditional Course (must complete all days)
Walton County
Sept. 10 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) & Sept. 11 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Walton County Sportsman Association Inc.,
955 Smith Road in DeFuniak Springs
Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.
Please look on FWC’s website for the dates and times for the Jackson County course. The location times and location are correct on the FWC site