Hunter safety courses offered in August, September

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety courses in six counties in August and September.

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them. Traditional course students must complete the entire course in person.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The locations and times are:

Online Completion Courses

Santa Rosa County

Aug. 22 (6 to 10 p.m.) & Aug. 27 (7 to 10 a.m.)

Avalon Middle School,

5445 King Arthurs Way in Milton

Aug. 24 (6 to 10 p.m.) & Aug. 27 (7 to 10 a.m.)

Jay Community Center,

5259 Booker Lane in Jay

Escambia County

Aug. 23 (6 to 10 p.m.) & Aug. 27 (7 to 10 a.m.)

Molino Community Center,

6450 Highway 95A N. in Molino

Gadsden County

Sept. 3 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Talon Range,

550 Commerce Blvd. in Midway

Jackson County

Sept. 10 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Lily Pad Ranch and Hunt Club,

2224 Kent Cemetery Road in Alford

Liberty County

Aug. 27 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.) OR

Sept. 10 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Woodmen of the World Camp,

22459 NE Woodman of the World Road in Hosford

Traditional Course (must complete all days)

Walton County

Sept. 10 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) & Sept. 11 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Walton County Sportsman Association Inc.,

955 Smith Road in DeFuniak Springs

Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.