Knapp obit

William Melton Knapp, age 72, of Graceville, FL, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2016, at his residence in Graceville, FL.

William was born April 1, 1944 in Mt. Vernon, Alabama, to Henry Pettus and Netia Mae (Pettis) Knapp. William lived many years there before relocating to Florida to live with his brother, Mickey Knapp, then sharing independent living with housemates who were “his family”. William loved the Lord, music, Alabama football, wrestling, and NASCAR. Bo also missed our mom dearly after she passed away.

William is survived by his older sister, Carol (Knapp) Coker (Leroy) of Crystal River, FL, and younger brother Mickey Knapp (Judith) of Chipley, Florida, and his housemates, Greg Goodson and Robert Tomlin and special personal support staff in the home, Arlester McCalister, Jr. and Jessy Smith.

William was a proud uncle to Michelle (Coker) Phares (Mark) of Jacksonville, NC; Michael Coker (Sandy) of Tallahassee, FL; Melanie (Knapp) Grantham (Jeremy), and Derric Johnson (April) of Chipley . He was great uncle to Jason Phares (Ogden, UT), Jeremy Phares (Montgomery, AL), Zackary Coker (Ocala, FL), Tatum Coker and Gabriel Coker (Tallahassee, FL), Kenna Lee Ellis, Jett Ray Grantham, Aurora Grantham, and Annslee Johnson of Chipley, FL. Also, many cousins and others he loved dearly will miss him.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 19, 2016 at 7:00 PM, at First Baptist Church, Chipley, FL, with Pastor Mike Orr officiating. Visitation with the family at the church will be 5:00-7:00 PM prior to the service. Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home Chipley.

A Concluding Memorial Service will be held Sunday, August 21, 2016 at 3:00 PM, at Lockler Memorial Baptist, Mt. Vernon, AL. Visitation with the family at the church will be from 2:00-3:00 PM prior to the service. Arrangements by Radney Funeral Home, Saraland, AL.

William will be laid to final rest at United Methodist Church Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, AL next to his mother and father. We give thanks that he is now in his Heavenly Home with the Lord forever.