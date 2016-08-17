Mr. Thomas ‘Tommy’ Eugene Bush, age 86, of Bonifay, Florida passed away August 14, 2016 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 23, 1930 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Charles Cletus Bush and Vera Mae Elliott Bush. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bush was preceded in death by five siblings, Vivian Gibson, Serena Adkison, Bunice Bush, M.C. Bush, Whelan Dyson.

Tommy worked 31 years with the State of Florida Forestry Department. Following retirement he then worked 10 years as the maintenance technician at Bonifay Elementary School. He also served in the United States Army.

Mr. Bush is survived by his wife of 64 years, Maxine Hodge Bush of Bonifay, FL; three sons, Donnie Bush and wife Tammy of Bonifay, FL, Dennis Bush and wife Maureen of Panama City Beach, FL, Phillip Bush and wife Sheri of Tibbie, AL; one daughter, Connie McLendon and husband Paul of Quincy, FL; eight grandchildren, Kelly and Joel Patrick, Emily and Ryan Segers, Carrie and Jason Hayford, Clara and Spencer Taylor, Daniel and Ashley Bush, Wesley Bush, Meredith Bush, Nicholas Bush; five great-grandchildren, Braydon Patrick, Egan Segers, Aleena Segers, Cason Hayford, Caleb Bush; two sisters, Ruth Stephens and Imogene Armstrong both of Bonifay, FL.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 17, 2016 at First Baptist Church Bonifay with Rev. Bruce Smith, Rev. Josh Hodge and Rev. Shelly Chandler officiating. Interment will follow in the New Effort Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Family will receive friends from 9:30-11:00 am at First Baptist Church.