Porter obit

Stanley Marion Porter, age 61, died peacefully in Old Town, Florida on Saturday, August 13, 2016.

He was born on June 30, 1955 in Dothan, Alabama, to Leola Morris Porter and the late C.J. Porter.

His family lived in Graceville and moved to Chipley in December 1955. Stan graduated from Chipley High School in 1973, from Chipola Junior College in 1975, and attended the University of Florida where he majored in Agriculture and was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.

Following college, he was a farmer, worked at the Florida Department of Agriculture, and then became a Real Estate Broker where he founded Northwest Florida Realty. He later returned to his true passion of farming where he continued doing so until his last day. Stan is a past member of the Chipley Volunteer Fire Department and Royal Ambassador Leader at First Baptist Church, Chipley. He also coached Dixie Youth Baseball at Pal’s Park for many years and enriched the lives of many young men while doing so. Stan loved UF Football, riding motorcycles and horses, late model and NASCAR Racing but he especially enjoyed farming.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Porter of Cottondale, FL; three children, Tricia Berry (Eric), of Panama City, FL; Tyler Porter of Indianapolis, IN; and Kaitlin Davidson (Mitchell), of Tallahassee, FL; three step-children, Gena Collins (Robbie), of Chipley, FL, Stephen DeRico (Sara), of Lake Helen, FL, and Teresa Odom (Brandon), of Chipley, FL; three grandchildren Lauren Berry, Cameron Porter, and Carson Berry; mother, Leola Morris Porter; sister, Tami Porter Parish (Bill) of Bonifay, FL; and niece, Mallory Parish of Birmingham, AL and nephew, Thomas Jay Parish of Bonifay, FL. He is predeceased by his father, C.J. Porter.

Funeral services will be provided by Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, on Tuesday, August 16, 2016 at First Baptist Church, Chipley with visitation from 1:30 P.M.-3:00 P.M. and funeral beginning at 3:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made in Stanley’s honor to: Love In Action, c/o First Baptist, 1300 South Boulevard, Chipley, FL 32428.