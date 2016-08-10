Schliebener obit

Gregory Mark Schliebener, 58 of Wausau, passed from this life on August 7, 2016 at his home.

Greg was born on February 28, 1958 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to George and Faye (Reed) Schliebener. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida. He served in the United States Army and was very active on the Wausau Fire Department.

He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Faye Schliebener; sister: Lisa Bass.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Rita Lynn (Davis) Schliebener of Wausau, Florida; two daughters: Terri Riley of Chipley, Florida, Hope Paige and husband Brandon of Chipley, Florida; two sons: Joey Roberts and wife Tabitha of Ponce de Leon, Florida, Scott Dupree of Chipley, Florida; eight grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2016 at Grace and Glory Church with Revs Mike Orr and Woody Bollinger officiating.

Family will receive friends from 6-8p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2016 at Grace and Glory Church.