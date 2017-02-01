Hit and Run Awareness Month
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) recognizes Hit and Run Awareness Month this February by reminding all motorists to Stay at the Scene when involved in a crash. Read More …
Vernon’s Yellow Jackets bounced back Tuesday night from last week’s loss to Graceville with a 56-31 win over the Bozeman Bucks. Read More …
Mrs. Helen Jane Barton Hodge, age 77, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 30, 2017 at her home. Read More …
Marilyn J. Kelly, 83, born May 17, 1933 in Mattoon ILL., died January 30, 2017 in Marianna, FL. Read More …
David Ham, 67, of Newman, GA died Monday, January 30, 2017 at Piedmont Newman Hospital in Newman, GA. Read More …
UF Health Shands Hospital has surpassed all pediatric heart transplant programs in the nation with zero deaths over a two and a half year period, according to a report released on Jan. 7 by the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients, or SRTR, a database that analyzes and evaluates organ transplantation programs across the nation. Read More …
Governor Rick Scott today announced that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will receive $10.8 billion in the recommended FY 2017-2018 “Fighting for Florida’s Future” Budget to make strategic transportation investments statewide and keep Florida’s world-class transportation and infrastructure system as the nation’s best. Read More …
The Chipley Lady Tigers defeated Freeport 58-35 on Monday night. Read More …
The Chipley Tigers traveled to Bonifay on Monday for a boys basketball game. Read More …
The next meeting of the Washington County Planning Commission will be February 7 at 5 p.m. Read More …