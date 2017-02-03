CHS basketball
The Chipley Tigers hosted Blountstown in boys basketball on Thursday. Read More …
The Vernon Yellow Jackets traveled to Niceville Thursday night to face the Rocky Bayou Knights. Read More …
Learn how to make your own baking mix, one-dish meal-type mix, and Cream of Whatever Soup mix plus many others. Read More …
At Chipley Garden Club’s monthly meeting at the Washington County Historical Society on Wednesday, February 1st, Club President Debbie Mitchell presented Youth Chairman Linda Pigott with a Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Pillar of Pride Certificate and Pin. Read More …
Miss Victoria Elizabeth Bush, 10, precious child of God, left this earthly life on January 31, 2017. Read More …
Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) voted in favor of H.J. Res. 40, “Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Social Security Administration relating to Implementation of the NICS Improvement.” Read More …
“What I love most about using a muzzleloader is the extra challenge it provides – you only get one shot and you better make it count,” said Howard Tiller, retired high school teacher and Chipley, Florida, native. Read More …
The Washington County Tourist Development Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, February 13. Read More …
A University of Florida College of Nursing researcher and her team have received grant funding for a five-year study to evaluate whether dignity therapy led by a nurse or a chaplain for elderly patients facing a cancer diagnosis and receiving palliative care could improve outcomes, including the patients’ spiritual well-being. Read More …
Charles “Chuck” Edward Cameron, 62, of Bonifay, died Monday, January 30. Read More …