VHS basketball

Posted onLeave a comment

On Friday night a large crowd of basketball fans and supporters of Vernon High School’s youth gathered at the Vernon gymnasium to show their appreciation to the Yellow Jacket seniors as they played the South Walton Seahawks on Senior Night. Read More …






Pipkin obit

Posted on1 Comment

Vernell ‘Nell’ Gertrude Watkins Pipkin born June 25, 1922 in Washington County, Florida to Effar and Vicie Watkins, went to be with the Lord on February 2, 2017 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay, FL. Read More …