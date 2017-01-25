HCHS basketball
The Holmes County High School Blue Devils defeated Sneads Tuesday night by the final score of 73-51. Read More …
Chipley High School hosted South Walton in boys basketball on Tuesday, and the Tigers won 41-32. Read More …
The Vernon Yellow Jackets and Cottondale Hornets came into Tuesday night’s district game at Vernon with positioning for the upcoming District Tournament on the minds of both teams. Read More …
On February 9th, 9:30 – 2:00 the FTRI Phone Representative will be at the Washington County Council on Aging. Read More …
Willard Derrill Stewart, 76, of Marianna passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017 at his residence. Read More …
Live Oak Baptist Church is hosting a free end of life needs seminar on January 29. Read More …
Dolores I. (Jones) Mitchell, 94, Marianna, Florida, formerly of Morris, Illinois, passed away January 15, 2017, at the Chipola Nursing and Retirement Center in Marianna. Read More …
Mr. Daniel Delois Eldridge, age 91, of Westville, passed away January 23, 2017 at his home. Read More …
The official list of state qualifiers was posted Tuesday by FHSAA and Morgan Hammack from Vernon High School will be heading to Belleview High School for the Girl’s Weightlifting State Championship. Read More …
Vivian C. Cobb, 88, of Marianna died Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center. Read More …