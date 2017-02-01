UF Health’s pediatric heart transplant program tops the nation in patient survival

UF Health Shands Hospital has surpassed all pediatric heart transplant programs in the nation with zero deaths over a two and a half year period, according to a report released on Jan. 7 by the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients, or SRTR, a database that analyzes and evaluates organ transplantation programs across the nation. Read More …






Gov. Scott’s transportation budget

Governor Rick Scott today announced that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will receive $10.8 billion in the recommended FY 2017-2018 “Fighting for Florida’s Future” Budget to make strategic transportation investments statewide and keep Florida’s world-class transportation and infrastructure system as the nation’s best. Read More …