CHS basketball
The Chipley Tigers celebrated Senior Night on Friday. Read More …
The Washington County Democratic Executive Committee meeting will be held February 7. Read More …
Demary’s Ethelle Watson, a longtime resident of the Cottondale area, died Friday evening February 3rd at Northwest Florida Community Hospital. Read More …
On Friday night a large crowd of basketball fans and supporters of Vernon High School’s youth gathered at the Vernon gymnasium to show their appreciation to the Yellow Jacket seniors as they played the South Walton Seahawks on Senior Night. Read More …
Vernell ‘Nell’ Gertrude Watkins Pipkin born June 25, 1922 in Washington County, Florida to Effar and Vicie Watkins, went to be with the Lord on February 2, 2017 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay, FL. Read More …
Five students signed their Take Stock in Children scholarships at Vernon High School on Friday. Read More …
Last week, several students from Mrs. Brock’s AP class went to Vernon Elementary School and read to the Little Jackets for Literacy Week. Read More …
The Chipley High School Student Council sponsored a “Month of Gratitude” care package drive for deployed troops during November, 2016. Read More …
The Chipley Tigers hosted Blountstown in boys basketball on Thursday. Read More …