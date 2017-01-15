Stephens obit
Charles Wayne Stephens, age 65 of Alford, Florida passed from this life on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Chipola Nursing Home, Marianna, Florida. Read More …
Grady Wood, age 91 passed away on January 13, 2017 in the Northwest Florida Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chipley. Read More …
Nell Tatum Wester, 79, of Grand Ridge, Florida died Friday, January 13, 2017, at her residence. Read More …
The Vernon Yellow Jackets rebounded from a seven point loss Thursday night to Sneads with a 51-42 victory over the South Walton Seahawks Friday afternoon before the South Walton High student body. Read More …
Washington County Board of County Commissioners will hold a workshop on Wednesday. January 18. Read More …
Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement after voting in favor of the Budget Resolution Friday, which passed the House 227 to 198. Read More …
Senator George Gainer (R-Panama City) sent a clear message this week in filing his first-ever piece of legislation – 75% of the BP oil spill settlement money belongs to the 8 Northwest Florida counties most impacted and not anyone else. Read More …
Sign up for ALERTWashington to be informed before, during, and after an incident that could impact your safety. Read More …
Roulhac Middle School announces the A and A/B honor rolls for the second nine weeks. Read More …
Lauryl Grace Hinson, the Distinguished Young Woman of Washington County 2017, will compete with other high school senior girls, from across Florida. Read More …