CHS basketball
The Chipley Tigers hosted the Marianna Bulldogs in boys basketball on Friday. Read More …
The Chipley Tiger 100 Club presented a check for $20,000 to Chipley High School on Thursday, Jan. 26. The money will be used by all the athletic programs at CHS.
James J. Birch known as Uncle Buster to his family, 90, died the evening of January 19, 2017 at Jackson Hospital with heart complications and pneumonia. Read More …
The Brotherhood Breakfast Club of New Easter Missionary Baptist Church in Graceville will host its monthly breakfast on Feb. 5. Read More …
Please join the Holmes County Chamber of Commerce for a Ribbon Cutting to celebrate the opening of Great American Bingo in Bonifay. Read More …
William L. Baker Jr., 73 of Pensacola, passed from this life on January 12, 2017 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital. Read More …
“Unfortunately I was informed by the FHSAA today that this free camp we have been putting on for our elementary school aged kids is not allowed under their rules and will be assessed a fine,” stated Vernon High School basketball coach Thomas Register. Read More …
The Chipley High School Vocal Ensemble will be holding a fundraiser on Monday, January 30, for their trip to New York City to sing in Carnegie Hall. Read More …
The Chipley High School Lady Tigers recognized seniors Thursday night during their game against Vernon. Read More …
Holmes County High School defeated Cottondale in basketball Thursday, 56-55. Read More …